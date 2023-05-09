Wigan woman jailed for dangerous driving after pensioner seriously hurt in collision

Deborah Cubas De Souza, 27, from Platt Bridge, was jailed for eight months by a judge at Liverpool Crown Court.

She earlier pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving without a licence and insurance.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, April 5, De Souza was driving a black Toyota Yaris on the A50, in the direction of Latchford, Warrington.

At around 12.45pm, the car struck a pedestrian who was crossing Knutsford Road, Latchford.

The pedestrian – an 81-year-old woman from Warrington – spent three weeks in hospital receiving treatment after suffering a severe laceration to her head.

She is still recovering from her injuries.

Det Con Lisa Evans-Hill said: “Driving is a privilege, not a right, and it comes with great responsibility to act within the rules laid down when you pass your test.

“In this case, De Souza clearly breached these rules and her driving was totally unacceptable, leaving her victim with injuries that could have been fatal.

“I hope that the sentence handed to De Souza will provide some closure to the victim and her family and I hope it acts as a warning to others: the rules of the road are there for a reason and they apply to everyone. They are not just there to protect you but also to protect other motorists and pedestrians.”