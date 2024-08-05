A selfish Wigan neighbour who repeatedly flouted a noise abatement notice by playing loud music and shouting has been hit in the pocket.

Laura Mutimer, 35, of Meadway, Ince, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to six breaches of the Environmental Protection Act by continuing to ignore the order posted by Wigan Council late last year.

The hearing was told that the din that had so much upset fellow residents in Heber Street was heard again between December 29 and January 5.

She was hit with a £50 fine for each of the infringements plus a court costs bill and an order to pay victim services, meaning she has a total bill of £570.