News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Wigan woman receives court fine after being found with crack and heroin

A woman found with class A drugs has been fined.

By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Siobhan Green, 32, of Drummond Square, Worsley Hall, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to possessing crack cocaine and medical heroin (diamorphine) when arrested by police on February 9.

Read More
Scrambler bike snatched during late night ram raid on a Wigan industrial unit

The bench took her guilty pleas into consideration.

Crack cocaine

Most Popular

Her court bill of £168 consists of the penalty and a payment to victim services.