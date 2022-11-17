Wigan woman receives court fine after being found with crack and heroin
A woman found with class A drugs has been fined.
By Charles Graham
Siobhan Green, 32, of Drummond Square, Worsley Hall, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to possessing crack cocaine and medical heroin (diamorphine) when arrested by police on February 9.
The bench took her guilty pleas into consideration.
Her court bill of £168 consists of the penalty and a payment to victim services.