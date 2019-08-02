Wigan woman spared jail after £15k housing benefit fraud

A woman has been spared jail for a £15,000 housing benefit fiddle.

Sharon Parr, 50, of Holt Street, Billinge, appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates to admit to making false claims for the cash over a five-year period, by pretending she lived alone when she had a partner with her all that time.

This was information that she was duty-bound to disclose to St Helens Council, but she fraudulently failed to do so.

The bench took into account her remorse and previous good character.

But it imposed an 18-month jail term, suspended it for 18 months, having been told that the illegal claiming of the £15,184.29 welfare aid had been “deliberate from the outset”, and that she knew exactly what she was doing and what she should have done by law.

Parr was also ordered by the court to carry out 80 hours of unpaid and supervised work over the next year.

She must pay also a victim surcharge and court costs coming to a total of £200.