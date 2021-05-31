Wigan woman stole alcohol, steak and shampoo from supermarket

Kerry Taylor, 44, of Leader Street, Ince, stood before Wigan justices to admit taking various items - including alcohol, steaks and shampoo - from Bolton Sainsburys on Cricketer’s Way on November 21.

