Wigan woman stole alcohol, steak and shampoo from supermarket
A Wigan woman who stole goods from a supermarket has been given an 18-month conditional discharge.
Monday, 31st May 2021, 12:00 pm
Updated
Monday, 31st May 2021, 12:02 pm
Kerry Taylor, 44, of Leader Street, Ince, stood before Wigan justices to admit taking various items - including alcohol, steaks and shampoo - from Bolton Sainsburys on Cricketer’s Way on November 21.
