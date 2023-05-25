Katie Hesketh, 34, of Ruskin Crescent in Abram, was in February found guilty by a single magistrate of the "fail to furnish details" offence by Manchester magistrates at a hearing which can take place without the defendant's attending (known as "single justice procedure").

But she has now appeared before the court to make a statutory declaration and enter a not guilty plea to the charge.

Katie Hesketh's case was dealt with by what is called "single justice procedure" whereby a magistrate can find someone guilty of certain offences without their even being there

It is alleged that she did not tell the authorities who was driving her Nissan Juke when it was involved in an offence on August 10 last year.