Wigan woman to challenge guilty verdict over motorist disclosure failure
A Wigan woman is challenging a conviction for failing to disclose who was at the wheel of her car when it was involved in an offence.
By Charles Graham
Published 25th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Katie Hesketh, 34, of Ruskin Crescent in Abram, was in February found guilty by a single magistrate of the "fail to furnish details" offence by Manchester magistrates at a hearing which can take place without the defendant's attending (known as "single justice procedure").
But she has now appeared before the court to make a statutory declaration and enter a not guilty plea to the charge.
It is alleged that she did not tell the authorities who was driving her Nissan Juke when it was involved in an offence on August 10 last year.
The case will be heard by Wigan justices on October 26.