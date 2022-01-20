Wigan woman to face trial after denying vicious attack
A trial date has been set for a woman who denies launching a vicious attack on a man - despite her absence from court due to Covid.
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 11:41 am
Updated
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 11:42 am
Siobhan Green, 32, of Drummond Square, Worsley Hall, had previously appeared before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to the malicious wounding of Mark Liptrot on August 28 and to an alternative charge of causing him actual bodily harm.
She had been due to make her first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge this month but we absent due to testing positive for coronavirus. However a provisional trial date of September 7 was still set.