Wigan woman who attacked two police officers at bowling alley awaits her punishment
A Wigan woman has pleaded guilty to attacking two emergency service workers at a bowling alley.
Alisha Hilton, 24, of Riding Close, Hindley, assaulted two police officers by beating them at Hollywood Bowl, in Bolton, on October 13.
A charge that she had been drunk in charge of a child under seven on the same day – which she had denied – was dismissed when no evidence was offered.
Hilton was remanded on unconditional bail until she is sentenced at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on July 19.