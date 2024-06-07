Wigan woman who attacked two police officers at bowling alley awaits her punishment

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th Jun 2024, 15:45 BST
A Wigan woman has pleaded guilty to attacking two emergency service workers at a bowling alley.

Alisha Hilton, 24, of Riding Close, Hindley, assaulted two police officers by beating them at Hollywood Bowl, in Bolton, on October 13.

A charge that she had been drunk in charge of a child under seven on the same day – which she had denied – was dismissed when no evidence was offered.

Hilton was remanded on unconditional bail until she is sentenced at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on July 19.