Wigan woman who made violent threats avoids jail

A Wigan woman who denied assaulting two people has had her charges dismissed but has received a suspended jail sentence for threatening violence.

Danielle Liptrott of Anson Place in Marsh Green, has been sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for a year.

The 26-year-old appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court in December charged with two counts of assault and one of threatening unlawful violence.

She initially pleaded not guilty to all three charges and was set to go to trial but the two assaults were dropped and she changed her plea for the threatening behaviour to guilty and was sentenced on Friday.

Liptrott was ordered to pay £50 in compensation and other costs of £265.