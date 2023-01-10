Megan Woodham, 30, of Ormskirk Road, Newtown, was one of three people jailed for a total of 34 years today after an investigation into drug dealing.

She was arrested in February when police executed warrants at several properties across the North West.

Megan Woodham

Woodham has now been jailed for six years after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drug cocaine, as well as conspiracy to supply class B drug ketamine by smuggling it into HMP Risley, where she worked.

Daniel Doran, 32, of Hall Lane, Tower Hill in Kirkby, was jailed for 15 years and Kelsey Higgins, 26, of Ridgewood Way, Bootle, was sentenced to 13-and-a-half years imprisonment after also being found guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs at Liverpool Crown Court.

Valerie Doran, 54, of Hall Lane, Tower Hill, was found guilty last month of money laundering and will be sentenced on Friday, January 20.

The investigation follows the conviction of John Butler, 27, of Clements Way in Tower Hill, who was stopped while driving by officers on patrol and found with 10kg of cocaine, with an estimated street value of £1m, in January last year.

Daniel Doran, Kelsey Higgins and Megan Woodham

He was jailed for eight years after admitting to possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Det Sgt Peter Sloan, from Merseyside Police, said: “We welcome this latest sentencing of Doran, Woodham and Higgins today, which highlights the fact that we will leave no stone unturned.

“This was a complex investigation which has developed from the arrest of Butler and a subsequent investigation resulted from that stop-check.

“Organised crime is hugely damaging to our communities, often involving intimidation, violence and creating fear and it is these criminals who run county lines.

“Criminals involved in organised crime have no thought for anyone other than themselves and their criminal intent and greed.

“I would ask anyone who has any information about who is supplying or selling drugs in their area to contact us so we can take action.”