News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Wigan women deny neglect and manslaughter of two-year-old Maisie Newton

Two women have pleaded not guilty to the neglect and manslaughter of a Wigan borough toddler
By Charles Graham
Published 8th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 13:34 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two-year-old Maisie Newton from Atherton died at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in December 2021, leading Greater Manchester Police to launch an investigation.

An inquest into her death was opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court in February this year.

Read More
Police hunt arsonists after two cars are destroyed by fire on Wigan borough stre...
Bolton Crown CourtBolton Crown Court
Bolton Crown Court
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emma Lomax-Newton, 29, and Cindy Molyneux, 52, have been charged with neglect and manslaughter in connection with her death and at their latest appearance before a Manchester Crown Court judge they both officially denied the accusations.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between November 7, 2021 and December 2, 2021.

Both women were further granted unconditional bail pending their trial which had already been provisionally scheduled to begin on May 7 next year.

A pre-trial preparation hearing will also take place at the same court next month.