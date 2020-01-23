Wigan yobs own up to £52,000 vandalism spree at DW Stadium and Robin Retail Park

Two stone-throwing yobs have admitted to a £52,000 vandalism spree at the DW Stadium and Robin Park - despite being so drunk they couldn’t remember it.

Wigan magistrates heard Steven Corbett, 22, and Rueben Robinson, 20, confessed to smashing windows at the stadium and a Costa Coffee outlet after being shown CCTV footage by the police.

Costa Coffee was boarded up after four large windows worth 40,000 were smashed

They were caught on camera hurling stones at the premises between December 27 and January 1.

The two businesses were left with huge repair bills, as the 35 windows damaged at the DW Stadium were worth up to £12,000 and four large windows worth £40,000 were smashed at the Costa shop at Next.

Corbett and Robinson, both of Woodhouse Lane, Beech Hill, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal damage.

Steve Woodman, prosecuting, said the damage was discovered when staff returned to work after the New Year.

A police officer who saw the CCTV footage recognised the pair when he went to one of their homes a week later and they were arrested.

Justices heard a statement from the Costa Coffee manager, who said it was the 14th time in the last couple of years that the windows had been smashed.

It was causing “huge losses” for the business and the repair bill would have an effect on the cost of goods to customers.

He said: “The knock-on effect to the staff is also causing distress. We get called out to attend the store in the middle of the night and we have to wait until the building is safe and secure.”

Stadium operations manager Andrew Birch said cheaper materials had been used for the repairs this time due to repeated vandal attacks. Staff had to move premises and morale was low due to safety concerns.

Mr Woodman asked the bench to consider ordering Corbett and Robinson to pay £51,000 in compensation - but conceded they could probably not afford it, adding: “Should the DW Stadium and Costa Coffee have to foot the bill for the damage?”

Defending both men, Bill Pearson described it as a “particularly unattractive incident” after they had been drinking alcohol over the festive period.

He said: “They committed these offences and at the time have absolutely no recollection of them at all. Initially when police officers spoke to them, they said it was nothing to do with them. It is only when shown CCTV footage that they say it is them.”

Mr Pearson said both men have mental health issues, live in supported accommodation and are “isolated” as they do not have many friends or family.

Robinson is in the process of having tests for ADHD and autism, while Corbett has learning difficulties and was in the care system from the age of two.

He asked magistrates to consider providing “intervention” rather than jailing them.

The bench was told Corbett had no previous convictions, while Robinson had previously been convicted of 18 offences including three for criminal damage.

Sentencing, the chairman of the bench said: “These are serious offences, very high value damage and it has caused a big impact on the properties, on the businesses that you damaged and also on the staff, who have been quite traumatised really by having to go and deal with the mess it’s made and the fact that business has been disrupted and their jobs and lives have been disrupted.”

Corbett and Robinson were given nine-month jail terms suspended for 18 months, plus a 12-month community order with a curfew from 7pm to 7am for six months.

They must each pay £500 compensation to each business as a “contribution” towards the damage caused, which will be deducted from their universal credit payments.