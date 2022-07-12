Wigan Youth Zone to benefit from cash seized in money laundering operation

Operation Falcon, which began a month ago, aims to identify those involved in money laundering, to disrupt wider organised crime across Greater Manchester.

Four arrests have already been made and more than £320,000 has been seized.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the money seized during the operation

Around £202,000 of that has been sent to the Home Office, with 50 per cent returned to Greater Manchester Police (GMP) for policing projects, local charities and community initiatives.

Det Chief Insp Joseph Harrop, from GMP’s economic crime team, said: “Fraud, cyber crime and money laundering is not only rising in Greater Manchester but all across the UK, which is why we’re continuing to grow the department that tackles these issues.

“This seizure is another positive result for the money laundering team who, despite being set up less than 12 months ago, have already seized thousands of pounds of suspected ill-gotten gains.

“Cash-based money laundering costs the UK economy billions of pounds and is illicit cash which often serves as the motivator for serious and organised crime.

"Operation Falcon will continue and we’ll be carrying on with targeting those suspected to be involved in money laundering and aim to seize their assets and cash, so they can be reinvested into the communities who need it.

“No matter how hard attempts are made to hide the money through front businesses, we will find it, forfeit it and reinvest it back into the community of Greater Manchester.”