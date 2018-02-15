Wiganer accused of £1m ATM cash raids

A Wiganer has been accused of taking part in a series of cash machine raids – across three counties – which are said to have seen more than £1m stolen.



An investigation by detectives in the East Midlands and Cambridgeshire saw Alfred Adams, 39, from Platt Bridge, charged with three burglaries, which are alleged to have taken place over a two-day period.

In the first incident, in the village of Cosby in Leicestershire, Co-operative premises were said to have been broken into and gas canisters used to blast the cash machine from its mountings to steal cash, in the early hours of November 21.

Another cash machine raid is also reported to have taken place at a second Co-op store at Bignal Court, in Kettering, Northamptonshire, on the same day.

An ATM at the Tesco Express in Hinckley, Leicestershire, was smashed the following day, with neighbours reportedly hearing an explosion.

And a fourth raid is said to have occurred at the Co-op in Burwell, Cambridge, on the same date.

Adams, of Millers Lane, and Charlie Smith, 31, of Mere Lane, Bitteswell, near Lutterworth, have been charged with four offences of burglary, in relation to the four incidents.

The pair have also been accused of stealing a motor vehicle from the Nuneaton area between November 20 and 23. Their case was initially listed before Leicester magistrates before being transferred to the city’s crown court.

A spokesman for Leicester Crown Court said that the case for Adams and Smith has been listed for a plea and directions hearing on March 12.

A provisional trial date has already been fixed for April 9.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to a break-in at CJ Roberts and Partners in Tyldesley during which a free-standing cash machine was stolen early on Monday.Ring police on 101.