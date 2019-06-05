Wiganers urged to be careful on roads following bizarre spate of drain cover thefts

Cyclists and pedestrians are being urged to stay vigilant on the roads following a bizarre spate of drain cover thefts across Wigan.



The town hall is warning people to report any stolen covers after two men were caught on camera wrenching one from the road before driving off.

This blue van has been linked with one of the thefts

Residents in Aspull have also reported seeing two men taking grids from near The Gerrard Pub before making off in a blue van.

People living in Platt Bridge and Hindley have also reported drain covers being stolen from their neighbourhoods.

It is believed that the stolen covers are exchanged for scrap metal money, however Wigan Council has said that this cost is “minimal” compared to how much it costs to replace them.

Mark Tilley, assistant director for infrastructure at the council, said: “We have received reports of gullies being stolen across the borough, which is extremely dangerous to cyclists and pedestrians as it can be very easy to not see the gully has been damaged or removed and for it to cause an accident.

“It can be particularly dangerous if children are playing outdoors, so we’re asking people to be vigilant and if they see anything to report it to us.

“Public safety is our primary concern and we are working with the police to identify the individuals responsible.

“We recently posted some footage of the perpetrators on Facebook in a bid to gather more intelligence.

“We ask anybody with information to get in touch with the council or the police.”

According to residents, the incidents have also been reported to the police but they will not be followed up due to a lack of evidence.

One complainant shared a text received from GMP which said: “At this time this report will be filed as there are no viable lines of investigation.

“Please note you will not receive further correspondence unless further lines of investigation open up.

“If you receive information that may help us in relation to this crime, please contact the local neighbourhood policing team on 0161 856 7124 or at wiganwest@gmp.police.uk.”

GMP has responded to this, saying: “With thousands of fewer officers across Greater Manchester, increased complexity of demand and potential further cuts on the horizon, we have had to make changes to the way we work to meet the public’s need.

“We are absolutely committed to reducing the impact of this reduction in police resources on the people of Greater Manchester and have transformed the way that we work to ensure we are providing the best possible service.

“When reports are made to police we make an assessment on how best to respond based on the threat, risk and harm posed to the public.

“The report is then assessed and depending on its severity, officers could be deployed immediately, later the same day or the call may be able to be resolved over the phone without having to send someone out.

“Inevitably, we have to make difficult decisions when prioritising calls to provide the right service to those who need it most.

“We have issued smartphones and tablets to frontline staff to enable them to spend more time out in the community, while we are transforming the way we work with a new operational policing system.

“We also focus on prevention, working with partners and communities to problem solve the factors that contribute to recurring crime ‘hotspots’.

“We will continue to do everything we can, alongside our partners and communities, to keep the people of Greater Manchester safe and provide the best service we can to those who need us most.”