Wiganers warned of phone scam

Wiganers are being urged to be alert for possible scams after a woman received a message claiming she had won £500,000.

A telephone call was made at 11.35am on Tuesday and the caller left a message on her answering machine.

The woman, who lives in Ashton and asked not to be named, immediately suspected it was a scam.

She said: “I get them all the time but don’t take notice of them.

“I got several phone calls at once and this was in the middle and they left a message.

“They said they were from the health centre team and said I had an accumulated lottery win and over the last three months it had got to £500,000.

“They gave me a reference number and said this would only last for the next 16 days and they gave a number to ring.

“It was an automated message so obviously when I didn’t answer they clicked into the answering machine.”

The woman did not call the number stated, as she had no reason to believe it was a genuine message.

But she fears other people could be tempted by the cash purported to be on offer and fall victim to the scam.

She said: “It’s the amount of money. Some people think ‘£500,000, wow’. It would come in handy, but I’m not going to phone this ridiculous number.

“There are lots of vulnerable people out there who think £500,000 might come in handy and will phone and see what happens.”

It is the latest suspected scam call made to residents in the borough.

Last month, Coun Paul Collins, who represents Shevington with Lower Ground, was the would-be victim of a cold call.

He said: “I recently received a call from someone claiming to be from the Ofcom protection service, where the caller first made several attempts to verify that I was an elderly pensioner and once I convinced them that I was, they then went on to offer me a free service to protect my phone from scams and told me that I would receive 25 per cent discount from all my future phone bills.

“To do this they said they needed to validate my credit card details.

“At this point I ended the call and made a report on the Action Fraud website.”

More information on scams can be found at actionfraud.police.uk. Any suspicious trading activity can also be reported to Wigan Council’s trading standards team at wigan.gov.uk.