Wigan's court round-up

A couple have admitted to fiddling more than £5,000 in benefits. Justin Lythgoe, 46, of Laburnum Grove, Beech Hill, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to three counts of failing to notify the authorities that he had received credits of £967, £1,207 and £317 in 2019 while knowing he wasn’t due the payments. Melanie Sharrock, 33, and from the same address, admitted to fraudulently keeping payments of £1,301, £317 and £1,207 that same year. The hearing was adjourned for the preparation of pre-sentence reports until September 29.

The case of a Wigan bar owner accused of putting up an illuminated sign without council permission has been dropped. Michael Pagett, who runs Steins Party Keller on King Street, had been alleged to have displayed a circular illuminated advert above its front door bearing the words “Partyhaus Sports Arcade” along with several animated symbols in December 2019. Wigan Magistrates’ Court had been told that without council permission, such signage was in contravention of the Town and Planning Act of 2007. But after numerous delays to the case, it returned to the court this month and the bench was told that Wigan Council had withdrawn the offence.

A man who visited a Wigan home subject to a court closure order has been given a six-month conditional discharge. Josh Andrusjak, 27, of no fixed address, stood before borough justices to admit attending 7 Brabazon Place, Kitt Green, on September 7 when all but residents were forbidden by magistrates to do so because of its recent reputation for anti-social behaviour. He was also ordered to pay £22 to victim services.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Three Wigan people arrested for hard drug offences more than three years ago will finally learn their fates this month. Gavin Bentham, 26, of Thirlmere Road, Hindley, had initially denied charges of possessing crack cocaine and medical heroin (diamorphine) in August 2018 but has now changed his pleas to guilty. Michael Creaby, 43, of Sandy Lane, Hindley, and 43-year-old Louise Kerr, of Lulworth Drive, Hindley Green, had pleaded not guilty to the same charges but have since admitted to lesser charges of possessing the two class A substances. They will now all be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on September 22.

An interim driving ban has been imposed on a Wigan woman who admitted to being almost three times the legal drink-drive limit. Anita Baldwin, 51, of Silverdale Road, Hindley Green, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to the offence on August 7. The hearing was told that police stopped a Peugeot 206 on Mornington Road that day and when Baldwin was breathalysed she gave a reading of 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The permitted alcohol limit is 35 microgrammes. She will learn her fate at the same court on October 1.

A man who admitted to possessing a knuckleduster, issuing threats or abuse and refusing to give police a drink-driving specimen has been made the subject of a community order. Danny Shovelton, 30, of Atherton Road, Hindley Green, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to having the offensive weapon in public, menacing or abusive behaviour and failing to provide police with a specimen on March 6 and 7 in Atherton. The bench said it found that the abuse offence was “motivated (wholly or partly) by hostility towards persons who are of a particular sexual orientation”. He was ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work and 10 days of rehabilitation activities. There is also £280 to pay to the court, victim services and as a fine. And the knuckleduster was also forfeited.

A Wigan man has been accused of a mugging. Jordan Lee, 29, of Penshaw Avenue, Hawkley Hall, stood before Wigan justices charged with robbing Rhys Banks of £25 on February 26. Because of the seriousness of the allegation the case was immediately sent to Bolton Crown Court. Lee was released on unconditional bail until his first appearance before a judge on October 13.

A Wigan teenager has been accused of two attacks and knife possession. The Hindley 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Wigan Youth Court to face accusations of assaulting a male and a female by beating and being armed in public with a Stanley knife, all on April 5 in Hindley. He has yet to plead and the case was adjourned until September 23.

A man is awaiting his fate after admitting to breaching a non-molestation order. Dowie Hughes, 39, of Bryn Road South, Ashton, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to breaking the terms of the civil court order by going within 100m of Almond Close, Wigan, on August 12. He will be sentenced on September

24.

A man who took a vehicle that wasn’t his, damaged it before it was recovered and then refused to give a blood specimen when stopped by police has been banned from driving for 18 months. Dean Bootle, 32, of Wesley Street, Pemberton, stood before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to taking a Citroen Berlingo without the owner’s consent on August 21 then crashing it before failing to participate in a drink or drugs test. As well as the ban, Bootle was ordered to complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work.

A motorist who was caught without a licence or insurance and driving when more than three times the alcohol limit has been given a 30-month road ban and suspended prison sentence. Callum Bradshaw, 32, of Springfield Street, Swinley, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to having 121 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when police stopped a Vauxhall Corsa in Middleton on August 13. The legal limit is 35. For the three offences he was given a 12-week custodial sentence although it was suspended for 18 months and he must also attend an alcohol recovery programme. On top of the disqualification he must also pay victim services and the courts £213.