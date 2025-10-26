Hindley prison has seen more than 200 prisoner-on-prisoner assaults take place over the last year, FOI requests reveal.

Figures obtained by Legal Expert have revealed that the number of prisoner-on-prisoner and prison staff assaults at Hindley Prison has increased over the past five years.

They were published only days after a man was seriously injured in a knife attack at the prison and three people were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

In June 2025, government research highlighted a worrying link between overcrowded conditions and increased violence in prisons, as offenders are nearly twenty per cent more likely to be involved in assaults in overpopulated jails.

Consequently, the government announced a £40m investment in new security measures aimed at reducing violence behind bars.

Patrick Mallon, a solicitor at legal firm JF Law, said: "The alarming year-on-year rise in assaults in UK prisons is a stark reflection of a system under immense strain.

“With prison populations growing and a significant number of prisons now officially overcrowded, the Ministry of Justice is facing a growing crisis as this limited space creates an unstable environment where violence becomes increasingly common.”

Hindley Prison had a reported inmate population of 596 in 2024.

In 2024/25, Hindley Prison recorded 227 prisoner-on-prisoner assaults, up from 180 five years earlier.

The increased rate of violence in prisons can be attributed to many reasons, yet some of the main factors include overcrowding, lack of purposeful activity, staffing levels, security and poor mental health.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "This government inherited a prison system in crisis, overcrowded and rife with violence, and we are fixing this by delivering the fastest prison-building programme in more than a century.”

The government’s Plan for Change aims to build 14,000 extra prison places by 2031, and the new investment will help combat the flow of contraband, which creates unsafe environments in jails.

Plans have also recently been submitted by the Ministry of Justice to expand Hindley Prison further to accommodate another 247 inmates.

Legal Expert also obtained figures on how many prison staff assaults have taken place at Hindley over the past five years.

The number of assaults on staff at the prison has risen from 47 in 2020/21 to 59 in 2024/25.

MoJ statistics show that, in the past year, there were 10,568 assaults on prison staff and 20,570 prisoner-on-prisoner assaults: seven per cent and nine per cent increases on the previous year, respectively.

Resulting figures collated by the Institute for Government found that, in crowded accommodation, for each 10 additional prisoners per 1,000 prisoners, there was around one more prisoner-on-prisoner assault and around 1.5 more staff assaults.

Mr Mallon said: “The Prison Service has a legal duty of care to protect individuals in its custody, and where it has failed to do so, for example by not segregating a vulnerable inmate, that individual may be entitled to seek compensation for their injuries through a personal injury claim.

“Similarly, prison officers have a right to a safe workplace. The employer's duty of care extends to providing adequate training, resources, and a secure environment to protect their staff from harm.

“These claims are not only about securing compensation for the physical and psychological harm suffered but also about holding the responsible authorities to account and highlighting the urgent need for systemic change."