Wigan's week in court

A former Wigan jail inmate has admitted to racial abuse and criminal damage there. Dennis Crockett, 23, of Belmont Drive, Liverpool, had initially denied hurling racist abuse at Hindley Prison on September 24 last year and to damaging a wall 10 days earlier. But on his latest appearance before Wigan justices he changed his plea to guilty. He was fined and ordered to make payments to the court and victim services, the final total coming to £484.

A motorist has been banned from the road for two years for carelessly driving without insurance or a licence. Mark Lyon, 42, of Stanley Place, Wigan, appeared before borough magistrates to admit the offences committed in a Ford Transit on June 25 in Montrose Avenue, Worsley Hall. A further charge of failing to stop after an injury accident was withdrawn. As well as the ban, Lyon has fines, costs and a victim surcharge together costing £359 to pay.

A woman who was caught by police while almost five times the drink-drive limit has been banned from the road for three years. Susan Fagan, 48, of Thirlmere Road, Norley, had appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to having 166 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when police stopped her Masda near her home on July 7. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Returning for sentence, she received the 36-month disqualification, was ordered to complete an alcohol rehab course plus 150 hours of unpaid work and pay court costs and victim services surcharge totalling £180.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

A motorist who ignored a driving ban has been given a community punishment. David McCormick, 47, of Poplar Avenue, Worsley Hall, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Ford Focus on Bulteel Street on June 5 last year and to not having insurance. This was also in breach of a previous community order. He is the subject of an 18-week curfew which means he has to be at his home address between 8pm and 6am until December 5. He also has £180 to pay to the courts and victim services.

The case of a man who denied committing a racially aggravated vandal attack on a borough flat has collapsed. Andrew Charlson, of Bickershaw Lane in Bickershaw, had previously appeared in the dock before Wigan and Leigh magistrates to plead not guilty to two charges of causing damage to the ceiling of a home belonging to Serco Homes last December 28. One of the charges claimed there was a racist element to the offence and an alternative one suggested there was not. But before a trial could take place both of the charges were dismissed and the defendant was told he was free to go.

A drug-driver who failed to turn up for his court hearing faces a large bill as well as a year-long road ban. James Hook, 34, of Thomas Street in Newtown, had been accused of driving a BMW1 Series on Swan Lane, Hindley Green, while under the influence of cocaine on July 26 last year. After a court no-show by the defendant, magistrates found him guilty in his absence and imposed the 12-month disqualification and ordered that he pay a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £1,392.

A man with neither a licence or insurance was caught at the wheel under the influence of cannabis, Wigan justices heard. Joseph Jones, 28, of Oak Avenue, Abram, pleaded guilty to the three offences in a Daewoo Matiz in Abram and Leigh last December 1 and was banned from the road for 36 months. A fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge mean that he also has £239 to pay.

A man has been accused of causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a 10-year-old child in Wigan. Martin Kelman, 39, of HMP Wymott in Leyland, is further charged with distributing indecent images of children, four of which are alleged to fall into the most serious category (A) and eight which are adjudged category C. All the offences are alleged to have taken place between December 20 2018 and January 3 2019. Kelman has yet to enter a plea and the matter was sent by Wigan magistrates to be heard by a Bolton Crown Court judge on September 15.

A motorist has appeared before Wigan justices to admit to dangerous driving. But Scott Jones, 48, of Chapel Green Road, Hindley, denied refusing to provide a specimen to police. He is also accused of cannabis possession. The case was adjourned until December 6 and he was released on unconditional bail until then. The vehicle was said to have been driven dangerously on Atherton Road, Leigh Road, Nel Pan Lane, Westleigh Lane and Leigh town centre on July 25.

A Wigan woman has admitted to a series of motoring offences including dangerous driving and fleeing the scene of an accident. Kerry Taylor, 44, of Leader Street, Scholes, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to taking a black Renault car without the owner’s consent on August 9, then driving it dangerously in Whelley during which time it was involved in a hit-and-run crash with a Toyota Aygo. And this happened while Taylor was banned from the road and had neither a valid licence nor insurance to be legitimately behind the wheel. She was sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing and will appear there on September 8.

A young motorist has admitted being at the wheel while banned. Patrick Boswell, 26, of Little Lane, Goose Green, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to driving a Ford Transit Tipper while disqualified and doing so without insurance. He was given an interim disqualification pending his sentencing by a Bolton judge on September 8.

A man has admitted to an offence of stalking. Gerrard Selvadurai, 49, of Old Road, Ashton, appeared before justices to admit to the harassment of Olivia Thomas-Moore between July 19 and August 9. He was remanded in custody until August 25 when he will be sentenced at the same court.

A man has admitted to a “revenge porn” accusation. Daniel Muirhead, 36, of Bryn Road, Ashton, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to a charge of disclosing a sexual image or film of a named woman without her consent in order to cause her distress on March 11. He also admitted to sending a grossly offensive and upsetting email to another woman the following day, again in order to cause distress. He was ordered to take part in a Building Better Relationships programme, complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work.

A two-year restraining order was made against his having any contact with the revenge porn victim and he must pay £180 to the court and victim services. Revenge pornography, otherwise known as image-based sexual abuse, is the act of sharing intimate pictures or videos of someone either on or offline without their consent. It has been a criminal offence in England and Wales since 2015 and is currently punishable by up to two years imprisonment.

A man has been accused of a series of crimes involving theft and fencing stolen property. Matthew Fillingham, 27, of Belle Green Lane, Ince, appeared before Wigan justices charged with receiving stolen store cards and a bus pass, a BT phone bill, vehicle registration plates and a Ford Fiesta belonging to five different men on January 3, failing to surrender to custody following arrest and stealing a brooch and essential oils from a house in Bolton Road, Aspull, on December 23. He was sent to Bolton Crown Court where he will make a first appearance on September 10. Before then he is remanded in custody.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan man accused of carrying out gas repairs under false credentials. Clifford Waterhouse, 54, of Cale Lane, New Springs, was due to appear before borough magistrates to face charges of claiming he was “Gas Safety-Registered” when he wasn’t. This is alleged to have happened on jobs at addresses in Loch Street, Pemberton, and Smethurst Road, Billinge, on March 10 and 11 last year. For those pieces of work he was said to have received payments of £355 and £90 respectively. It is further alleged that he provided a false name and false engineer ID number on a gas service manual operations booklet and that on April 23 and 28 2020 he advertised Wigan Emergency Plumbers 24-7 on Yell.com as being “gas safe registered engineers” when this was not the case. For this he is charged with false representation and fraud. But the defendant failed to attend the hearing and so a warrant was issued by the bench.

A motorist has been jailed for eight months for driving carelessly, without insurance and a licence and refusing to provide a breath sample to police.

Lloyd Mullock, 37, of Grasmere Avenue, Ince, committed the offences in a Ford Focus estate on Manchester Road, Ince, on July 24 and admitted to them before Wigan magistrates. Appearing at Bolton Crown Court for sentence, as well as his jail term he was banned from driving for three years and must pay a £156 victim services surcharge.

A Wigan man has denied threatening a woman with a knife and damaging her front door. Sean O’Donnell, 33, of Walpole Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with possessing a large kitchen knife and threatening Emily Liptrot on Vincent Way on June 27 and breaking her door handle and letter box on the same day. Denying both accusations, he was told that a trial would take place on July 11 next year.

A Liverpool man who admitted to peddling hard drugs in Wigan has been jailed for three years and four months. Paul Green was found in possession of 544g of diamorphine - otherwise known as medical heroin - and 101g of crack cocaine when police arrested him on January 13, Bolton Crown Court heard. The 37-year-old of Prince Albert Mews, had already pleaded guilty to the offences at an appearance before Wigan and Leigh magistrates. Meanwhile, Leanne Jauncey, 36, of Oakleigh Park North, in the London borough of Barnet, who has pleaded not guilty to the same two charges, was due to appear at the same court but the hearing was vacated to a date yet to be set.

A motorist has been spared a driving ban because it would wreck his career as a wedding singer.

Ian Lawton, 39, of Ormskirk Road, Up Holland, was caught doing 38mph on the 30mph Princess Road in Manchester on October 31 and under normal circumstances the points incurred for this and added to previous ones would take him over the 12 which trigger a disqualification. But Wigan magistrates took pity after learning that his livelihood would be impossible if banned because he travels around to an average of four venues a week and needs to transport his own sound equipment and instruments. He also volunteers to drive children for a charity, the court heard. Lawton was ordered to pay £324 comprising a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge.

A man who finally admitted to breaking into a shop and stealing £2,750 in cash and clothes has been spared an immediate jail term. Kieran Barrington, of Forest Avenue, Beech Hill, had been charged with burgling WKD Sports on Wigan Lane on December 14 and initially denied committing the offences. But on a second appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge, the 21-year-old changed his pleas and was given an 18-month community order including 20 days of rehabilitation activities and he was ordered to pay a victim services surcharge. Another man - Robert West, 27, of Mersey Road, Platt Bridge - had previously stood before Wigan magistrates to admit to the same crime and he was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, although the term was suspended for 12 months. Because he has not gone immediately to prison, justices ordered that West complete rehabilitation sessions for those with a drink problem and he also has to pay a fine and victim services surcharge totalling £524.

The trial of James Armstrong, 33, of Gidlow Lane, Wigan, who denies twice assaulting a woman by penetration, has been delayed. It had been scheduled to take place at Bolton Crown Court this month, but it has now been postponed to July 4 next year. He is also due to stand trial on a charge of sexual assault, allegedly committed between 2006 and 2008 on September 27 this year.