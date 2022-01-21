Wigan's week in court

A man has denied attacking a woman and breaking her television. Daniel Myall, 41, of Winstanley Road, Bamfurlong, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead not guilty to the assault by beating of Dionne Baker and criminal damage, both offences alleged to having been committed on December 23. He was released on conditional bail until a further hearing at the same court on March 15.

The trial of a woman accused of burglary and car tampering has been further delayed. Kerry Taylor, 45, of Linney Square, Scholes, had been due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court this month over charges of stealing a vacuum cleaner and large vanity case worth £800 from a home in Lincoln Drive, Aspull, and trying to get into a Vauxhall Corsa with the intention of stealing it or its contents on December 12 2020. But a new date of May 3 has now been set.

A motorist has been charged with possession and driving under the influence of cannabis. Jamie Dean, 30, of Fisher Close, Worsley Mesnes, appeared before Wigan magistrates accused of the two offences allegedly committed on July 18 on Ormskirk Road. The case was adjourned until January 24.

Wigan and Leigh court

A three-year road ban has been imposed on a motorist found driving under the influence of cocaine and cannabis. Christopher Mather, 37, of Kimberley Place, Ashton, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to the drug-driving offences in a Vauxhall Corsa in Broughton, Preston, on June 30 last year. He must also complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and has £300 to pay comprising a fine, victim services surcharge and court costs.

A Wigan couple have admitted to stealing the contents of a Royal Mail post box. Leanne Quereshi, 31, and Scott Yates, 34, both of Linney Square, Scholes, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to the theft - value of the property unknown - on August 31, having initially denied it. A second charge of post box theft, alleged to have taken place between June 17 and 20 was dismissed after the prosecution did not offer any evidence against either of them. However Quereshi did plead guilty to a separate charge of possessing amphetamine on October 8. The case was adjourned until January 28 for pre-sentence reports, before which the defendants are on conditional bail.

A serial crook who stole thousands of pounds of tools and vandalised a car has been jailed for more than two years. Craig Wilde, 30, of Victor Close, Marsh Green, was also found in possession of amphetamine on the same day he caused £800 of damage to the vehicle and took the tools from Tim Boffey. Wilde also admitted to stealing £16,000 worth of work tools and a laptop after breaking into the garage of an address in Brentwood, Pemberton, on September 4 and to breaking into a garden shed on Fleming Court, Shevington, to steal a £700 pedal bike on October 6. For all the offences he was given a custodial sentence totalling two years and three months.

A woman has been banned from driving for 18 months for failing to give a sample after being stopped for suspected drink-driving. Diane Marshall, 50, of Rose Avenue, Beech Hill, stood before Wigan justices to admit not giving permission for a blood specimen to be analysed when at Eccles police station on September 28. As well as the road disqualification, she must observe an eight-week curfew confining her to home between the hours of 7pm to 5.30am and there is £180 to pay to the court and victim services.

A man is awaiting his fate after admitting to launching attacks on two different people. Gerrard Moran, 39, of Springfield Street, Wigan, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to assaulting Benjamin Murphy at Wigan North Western Station on July 9 and Karen Crowther in Manchester on November 16. He was released on conditional bail pending the preparation of reports and he will be sentenced on February 1.

A man who broke a window belonging to Wigan Council has been forced to pay compensation. Stefan Harrison, 30, of no fixed address, stood before borough justices to admit smashing the pane at the civic centre on Millgate on January 6. The damage was estimated at £250 but Harrison was ordered to pay £30 to the authority and he was also made the subject of a three-month conditional discharge.

A Wigan man has admitted to making 15,543 indecent images of children. Making his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge, Barrie Traynor, 40 of Warrington Road, Abram, was given a four-month prison sentence but it was suspended for 24 months. He must also complete a 30-day Horizon programme for sex offenders and 150 hours of unpaid work while he will be the subject of a seven-year sexual harm prevention order and must sign on the Sex Offenders’ Register for the same amount of time. The court heard that all the images fell into the lowest category of abuse seriousness - C.

A 60-year-old Wigan woman has finally admitted to peddling cocaine. Maureen Thompson, of Boyswell House, Scholes, had stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge accused of intending to supply the drug on February 12 2020 and was further accused of having criminal property, namely drugs. She had pleaded not guilty to both charges and a trial was set for this month. But on the eve of the hearing she changed her pleas and the case was adjourned for sentencing on February 10.

A serial shoplifter has been jailed for a total of 22 weeks for his latest thieving spree around Wigan shops which racked up around £1,400 in loot. Christopher Hughes, 37, of Hampden Place, Marsh Green, stood before borough justices to admit to 10 counts of theft from Asda, Boots, Pets at Home and Superdrug of items such as cosmetics, alcohol and gift sets taken from the stores between July and December of last year. As well as his custodial sentence, Hughes must also go on a drug dependence programme and pay £450 in fines and compensation. Justices described him as a “public nuisance to shopkeepers and retailers.”

A teenager has been spared an immediate jail term after admitting to being a drug peddler. Jake Holgate, 19, of Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge, had been charged with supplying cannabis to multiple people and also possessing the class B substance with intent to supply it. Making his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court, he pleaded guilty to both charges. The judge gave him a six-month custodial sentence but suspended it for 18 months. He must also complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

A man has admitted attacking a security guard. Patrick Dean, 33, of Sunderland Place, Wigan, stood before borough magistrates to confess to assaulting emergency worker John-Paul Rutledge on April 23 last year. Sentencing was adjourned until February 2 for the preparation of reports.

A young man has denied burgling a Wigan home and making off with valuables including a £27,000 car. Thomas Stewart, 25, of Crompton Street, Scholes, is charged with breaking into an address in Rushwood Park, Standish, on October 8 2020 and took a Ted Baker wallet and the keys to a Volvo V60 which was then driven away. The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where he will make his first appearance on February 16, before which he is on unconditional bail.

A Wigan man failed to protect a member of the public from being savaged by his dog, justices have heard. Michael Dakin, 35, of Scotia Walk, Lowton, appeared before borough justices of having a dangerously out-of-control dog called Snoop which allegedly bit Patrick Nolan-Yildirim on June 9 last year in Lowton. The defendant has not yet entered a plea and the case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where Dakin will make his first appearance before a judge on February 16. He was released on unconditional bail until then.

A motorist has been accused of being almost three times over the drink-drive limit while at the wheel when uninsured. Mark Edwards, 45, of Jacob Street, Hindley, stood before Wigan justices charged with the insurance matter and facing the allegation that he gave a reading of 109 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when a Ford Focus was stopped on Wigan Road, Bolton, on December 17. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The case was adjourned until January 26.

A man has denied inflicting serious assaults on two people. Benjamin Devlin, 26, appeared before Wigan justices charged with causing the grievous bodily harm of both Leticia Cook and Stefan Gradwell in Wigan on July 14 last year. Already an inmate of HMP Berwyn near Wrexham, Devlin was remanded in custody pending a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on February 16.

A Wigan man with a track record for violence has been jailed after lashing out twice again. Kevin Nelson, 36, of Helmfield Road, Ince, was spared an immediate prison term by borough magistrates for assaulting three people in June 2019 when he last appeared before justices seven months ago. But back in the dock this month and he admitted to assaulting both Sanjay Patel and Wayne Blakely on January 11. He further admitted to slashing six tyres on a heavy goods vehicle on the same occasion. Giving him a 22-week custodial sentence, the chair of the magistrates told Nelson that the attack on the first victim had been “completely unprovoked” and that there was no good reason for attacking the second either. As well as the prison term, he must also pay £128 to victim services.