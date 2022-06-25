A 37-year-old Wigan woman has been accused of threatening and hurling abuse at two others.

Rebecca Derricott, of Marsh Green, stood before borough justices accused of harassing one named female and breaching a course of conduct which would have led to another fearing for her safety.

Both offences are alleged to have taken place between May 27 and June 6.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Derricott was released on conditional bail pending a return to the same court on June 23 when she is expected to enter her pleas.

A young Wigan man who was spotted armed in the street with a machete has been given a community punishment.

Nathan Fairhurst, 21, of Thomas Street, Hindley Green, stood before borough magistrates to admit possession of the offensive weapon in Westwell Street, Leigh, on March 31.

His punishment includes completing 25 days of rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work. There is also £180 to pay to victim services and the court.

A Wigan man has denied mounting a five-and-a-half month stalking campaign against a woman.

Timothy Barton, 45, of Holden Walk, Wigan, is also accused of attacking Jayde Shaw and shining a laser at her CCTV camera, thus causing harassment.

He appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to four charges, one of which alleges stalking Ms Shaw from April 1 to September 17 last year and another which involves the breach of a non-molestation order.

The stalking charges allege that Barton followed the complainant about, went directly or indirectly to her place of work and child's nursery, sent her pictures of her at her property and threatened to disclose intimate material. He is alleged to have assaulted Ms Shaw by beating on July 7 and shone the laser at the camera on September 14.

This latter incident was said to breach the non-molestation order issued by Wigan Family Court on August 12 last year, as did allegedly sending a letter to her on September 16.

Barton was remanded on conditional bail until his trial at the same court on September 19.

A man has admitted stealing money and possessing an offensive weapon, namely a hammer.

Hassan Omomi, 49, of Clifton Street, Wigan, was charged with taking £280 from Azad Malik and having the implement on Wigan Road on February 28.

After entering guilty pleas to both charges he was given a community punishment which includes completing 80 hours of unpaid work, 25 days of rehabilitation activities and a drug rehabilitation course.

Omomi is also barred from the Chunky Chick-inn for 12 months and must pay £280 in compensation.

A 69-year-old Wigan man has been hit with a restraining order and large court bill after admitting he vandalised a woman's car.

David Ode, of Hodges Street, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to causing £250 in damages to Margaret Crooke's Toyota Yaris on August 22 last year.

The order prevents him having any contact with Ms Crooke until at least June next year and he must pay compensation, a fine and victim services surcharge totalling £654.

A woman who twice stole skin care face masks from Boots has been given a 12-month conditional discharge.

Angela Rigby, 42, of Eccleston Street, Wigan, appeared before borough magistrates to admit taking the masks - worth hundreds of pounds - on both January 17 and April 4.

The bench ordered her to pay compensation to Boots of £200.

A 42-year-old motorist had neither insurance nor a licence when she was caught drink driving.

Fabiana Bolster, of Langham Road, Standish, was found to have 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when police stopped her Peugeot 108 on Wallgate on June 4, Wigan magistrates heard.

The legal limit is 35. She admitted to drink-driving and the two offences relating to documents and was banned from the road for 14 months.

Bolster can reduce the disqualification period to 14 weeks if she completes a state sanctioned course for drink drivers but she must also pay a fine, costs and victims surcharge totalling £239.

A man has denied launching a racist assault and attacking two police personnel in Wigan.

Raymond Rigby, 34, of Inglewhite, Skelmersdale, stood before borough justices to plead not guilty to the racially aggravated assault of Mehdi Zaki on June 6 and, on the same occasion assaulting PC Georgina Newcombe and PCSO Karl Melling during the course of their duties.

Rigby faces an alternative charge of assaulting Mr Zaki by beating without racial aggravation.

He denies all the charges and the case was adjourned for a trial on July 14 before which he is released on conditional bail which means he must not contact Mr Zaki and has to abide by an electronically-tagged night-time curfew.

A thug who attacked three people in Wigan is awaiting his fate.

Ross Belshaw, 28, of East Mount, Orrell, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to the assault of Deborah Belshaw and the assault by beating of Philip Heaton and Brendan Turton as well as causing £200 damage to Ms Belshaw's door.

All the offences took place on March 11 but the court heard that Belshaw then breached the police bail that had been imposed on him by banging on Ms Belshaw's front door on June 13.

The case was adjourned for presentence reports until July 11 when the bench will hand down its punishments. Before then Belshaw is on conditional bail.

A man who threatened two constables and damaged their police car has been jailed for four weeks.

Keiran Wood, 34, of Livingstone Street, Ashton, appeared before Wigan magistrates to admit to using menacing or abusive language against PCs Flitcroft and Bretherton and damaging the vehicle to the tune of £250 on June 9 in Wigan.

He was told by the bench that he was being locked up because of its past record of offending. Wood must also pay £128 to victim services.

A man who admitted attacking six people including three nurses and a paramedic at Leigh Infirmary has been spared jail.

Martin Wilding, 37, of Wenborough Close, Leigh, had been due to stand trial for the string of attacks on Rory Robert, Paul Frogatt, nurses Anne Freakley, Nichola Willshire and Jill Mathieson and ambulance worker Neil Haselden on May 25 last year.

But he has since changed all his pleas to guilty and a Bolton Crown Court judge gave him a six-month custodial sentence but suspended it for 12 months.

He was also ordered to complete a nine-month course for people with a drink problem and 20 days of rehabilitation activities while paying a £1,000 fine.

A court hearing to claw back the ill-gotten gains of a Wigan drug dealer who stored his cocaine in a coffee tin has been delayed.

Martin Bradshaw, 32, of Ashbourne Avenue, Aspull was earlier this year sentenced to three years and six months in jail at Bolton Crown Court after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance, possession with intent to supply a class A controlled drug and facilitating the acquisition and possession of criminal property.

He was disqualified from driving for three years and nine months. The court heard that on Friday June 5 2020, a police officer spotted Bradshaw driving erratically in his Mercedes Benz along Scholes.

They attempted to stop the car but Bradshaw only accelerated, eventually managing to flee the officer. The car was spotted shortly afterwards parked up on Higher Lane, Aspull and seized by police.

The following day, officers returned to the compound where the car was being kept and forced entry to it due to intelligence that it was linked to the supply of controlled drugs.

Following a search, bank cards and a coffee tin containing cocaine were seized. Two burner phones were also discovered and both contained details of drug supply.

On Sunday June 7, Bradshaw attended Wigan police station and was arrested.

Following further investigation, it was uncovered that Bradshaw had purchased a static caravan in Blackpool and this was subsequently seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act. The Mercedes was also seized.

A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing had been set for June but it has now been adjourned until September 28.

A trial date next year has been set for a Wigan man who denies being in possession of six prohibited images of children.

Steven Hayes, 46, of Diane Road, Ashton, had previously stood before borough justices to plead not guilty to the single charge relating to an offence alleged to have taken place on March 3 2020 involving images of child abuse.

Making his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge, he was told his trial would take place on March 29 and he was released on unconditional bail until then.

A 20-year-old from Wigan will face a three-day trial after denying aggravated vehicle taking and causing an accident in which caused injury.

Billy Joe Sharratt, of HMP Hindley, also denies taking a vehicle without the owner's consent. A Bolton Crown Court trial will begin on October 11.

A community order has been handed down to a 21-year-old Wigan man who attacked two police personnel.

Carl Hayes, of Hardybutts in Scholes, stood before borough magistrates to admit to assaulting special constable Natalie Oxford and police officer Benjamin Dowson by beating during the course of their duties on April 7.

This put him in breach of a suspended sentence that had been imposed by the courts for a previous offence.

His punishment includes a mental health treatment requirement and for him to complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

Two fines, a victim services surcharge and court costs mean that Hayes also has to fork out £350.

The case of a Wigan man who denies assaulting a woman and possessing a sledgehammer as an offensive weapon has been sent to a higher court for trial.

Lucca Curri, 48, of The Paddock, Ashton, stood before borough justices to plead not guilty to the weapon charge and to causing Kerry Whittle actual bodily harm on November 18 last year.

He was released on unconditional bail until he appears for the first time before a Bolton Crown Court judge on July 20.

Nicola Jensen, 39, of the same address, has also denied causing Ms Whittle ABH and will also appear at Bolton on July 20 and is likewise unconditionally bailed in the meantime.

A man who admitted to going to a street from which he was barred on three days running and each time attacking a car has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Matthew Johnston, 28, of Butler Street, Wigan, had stood before borough magistrates to admit to breaching a non-molestation order by going to Hey Street in Wigan on March 9, 10 and 11 and on every occasion, causing £1,500 damage to a Land Rover Discovery belonging to Macaulay Roper.

Johnston also admitted to breaching a curfew on May 22. Returning to the same court for sentencing, he was given a total of 27 weeks in custody but the term was suspended for 18 months.

He was told he was receiving a jail sentence because of the totality of the offences, the domestic violence element to the crimes and the persistent flouting of a court order.

Johnston must complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities and 40 hours of unpaid work while paying £500 in compensation.

A young motorist has admitted to dangerous driving and possessing cocaine.

Afeez Oderinde, 26, of Derwent Road, Hindley, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Mini on July 8 2020 in Windermere Road when it was driven dangerously and that he was found in possession of seven snap bags of the class A banned substance.

However, he denied handling the Mini which had allegedly been stolen from Alison Knox.

The last case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for trial on July 20 after which he will be sentenced for the offences to which he has admitted. In the meantime he is on unconditional bail.

Arrest warrants have been issued for two Wigan people accused of snatching a woman's handbag.

Anthony Lee, 32, of Gantley Avenue, Billinge, and Shauna Thomas, 28, of Kitt Green Road, Marsh Green, had been due to appear before borough magistrates to face charges of stealing the bag from Jemma Livingstone in Fat Bird on January 9.

But they failed to appear and so the bench issued a warrant for their arrest.

A convicted Wigan sex offender has admitted breaching the terms of his punishment.

Aidan Allen, 47, of Nook Lane, Golborne, stood before justices to plead guilty to flouting a sexual harm prevention order by failing to comply with annual notification requirements.

The case was adjourned until July 13 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

A motorist who was caught by police driving when more than double the legal alcohol limit has been banned from the road for 17 months.

Adam Mellor, 32, of Victoria Road, Platt Bridge, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to giving a reading of 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when a patrol stopped his Ford Zetec on Harvey Lane on May 7. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mellor can reduce the ban to 130 days if he completes a state sanctioned course for drink drivers, but he must also pay a fine, victim services surcharge and court costs totalling £239.

A Wigan man has been accused of handling stolen pieces of masonry worth £2,500.

Jamie Bennett, 35, of Scafell Road, Platt Bridge, appeared before borough justices to face a single charge of dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely five pillar caps, stolen from various addresses in Wigan.