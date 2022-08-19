Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Wigan man accused of making dozens of indecent images of children will appear before a judge next month.

Simon Blakeney, 60, of Grove Place, Standish, pleaded not guilty to making four of the most serious category A pictures, 10 category B pictures and 42 category C pictures between July 2018 and March 2021.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Blakeney will appear on September 7.

Gavel and scales

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was remanded on unconditional bail until then.

A man has been fined more than £1,000 after being found with cannabis.

Ryan O'Callaghan, 29, of Meadow Fold Close, Atherton, pleaded guilty to being in possession of the class B drug on December 1, 2020.

Wigan magistrates ordered him to pay a £1,169 fine, £117 victim surcharge and £85 towards prosecution costs.

They said the cannabis should be forfeited and destroyed.

A man has been accused of driving dangerously and having a knife in a public place.

Mitchell Walters, 20, of Crossgill, Tyldelsey, is alleged to have driven a Vauxhall Insignia dangerously on Newton Road, Lowton, and carried a lock knife on Kenyon Road, both on March 25, 2021.

Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a trial on September 7.

He was remanded on unconditional bail.

A scooter rider has been left with a large bill after appearing before Wigan magistrates.

Derrick Hart, 49, of Valiant Road, Marsh Green, pleaded guilty to not having insurance when he rode the scooter on Anjou Boulevard on February 2.

He also admitted driving on Anjou Boulevard without due care and attention and failing to stop for a police officer on Scot Lane, both on the same day.

Hart was ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 prosecution costs and £34 victim surcharge.

A motorist caught behind the wheel at more than double the drink-drive limit has been banned from the roads for two years.

Nicholas Steyn, 26, of Appley Lane North, Appley Bridge, pleaded guilty to driving the Volkswagen Golf on Riverway, in Wigan, on June 4 while he had 94mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

He was disqualified from driving for 24 months and ordered to pay a £200 fine, £85 prosecution costs and £34 victim surcharge.

A motorist has been fined more than £1,000 and banned from the wheel for two years after being caught drink-driving.

Gary Romeling, 32, of Harrington Park, Shevington, admitted driving on Shevington Lane, Shevington, on June 12 while over the limit.

He had 99mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath - nearly three times the legal amount of 35mcg.

Wigan magistrates fined him £1,266 and told him to pay a £126 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

A man has been charged with entering B&M Bargains in Wigan with intent to steal.

Adam Cunliffe, 31,of Thackeray Place, Worsley Mesnes, will appear before Wigan magistrates on August 17.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until then.

A woman has been accused of stealing items worth hundreds of pounds from several shops in just a few months, Shannon Burton, 27, of Siddow Common, Leigh, has been charged with taking three coats worth £198 from Next on November 9, gifts and cosmetics worth £260 from Tesco on November 10, 10 bottles of alcohol worth £120 from Asda on November 22, and six bottles of vodka worth £123 from Tesco on November 29.

She is alleged to have stolen 14 bottles of vodka worth £287 from Tesco between December 4 and 6, three handbags worth £119.97 from TK Maxx on December 15, hair straighteners worth £50 from Asda on January 11, and meat and confectionary worth £82.56 from Asda on February 23.

She has not yet entered pleas to any of those charges.

Burton did plead not guilty to assaulting Adam Blundell on June 14, and pleaded guilty to stealing washing pods worth £40 from B&M Bargains on the same date, stealing three bottles of gin worth £96 from Tesco on May 19, and breaching bail by failing to attend court on July 19.

Wigan magistrates remanded her on conditional bail until a hearing on October 20 at Bolton Magistrates' Court.

A woman has been accused of driving without due care and attention.

Samantha Walsh, 36, of Crook Street, Wigan, is alleged to have committed the offence while driving a blue Audi A3 on Wigan Road, Standish, on December 11.

She will appear before Wigan magistrates on September 1.

A woman has admitted stealing items worth hundreds of pounds from several Wigan shops.

Kerry Monks, 34, of Reedsmere Close, Newtown, pleaded guilty to taking cosmetics worth £320 from Boots and multiple handbags from TK Maxx on June 12.

She also admitted stealing 12 boxes of coffee worth £18 from Bargain Buys on August 3.

Wigan justices imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and Monks was ordered to pay £320 in compensation to Boots and £18 to Bargain Buys.

No further punishment was imposed for Monks breaching an existing community order when she committed the theft from Boots.

Monks is also charged with causing Alam Intikhab harassment or distress by using threatening or abusive words or behaviour on November 15.

That offence is alleged to be racially aggravated. She pleaded not guilty and the case was adjourned for a trial on November 15.

Monks was remanded on unconditional bail.

A Wigan man has pleaded guilty to assaulting two people and obstructing a police officer.

Neil Baggaley, 40, of Jasmine Avenue, Worsley Hall, admitted carrying out the offences on July 8 when he appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.

The case was adjourned for sentencing on September 20 and he was remanded on conditional bail until then.

A man will stand trial accused of having wire cutters and stealing a bank card.

Nathan Shaw, 22, of Findlay Street, Leigh, has pleaded not guilty to stealing the card on April 31 and having the wire cutters for use in a theft on May 2.

He will appear before Wigan justices on November 14 and was remanded on unconditional bail.

A Wigan man who made hundreds of indecent images of children has been given a community order.

Ian Mellor, 44, of Moor Road, Orrell, had denied making 50 of the most serious category of image (A), 102 category B and 376 category C images.

But he changed his plea to guilty at Bolton Crown Court and was sentenced to a three-year community order with rehabilitation activity requirement.

Monks was made subject to a five-year sexual harm prevention order and must pay a £400 fine and £85 victim surcharge.

Wigan magistrates have dismissed the case of a man accused of assaulting two people after no evidence was offered.

Nathaniel Green, 41, of Coronation Avenue, Atherton, had pleaded not guilty to assaulting Charley Green and Leanne Green by beating them on October 10.

But the case has now been dropped and he will receive costs from central funds.

A borough man who had denied harassing a woman has changed his plea to guilty.

Daniel Worthington, 27, of Gower Street, Leigh, has admitted sending a series of text messages to Jodie Naughton and going to her home between December 17 and January 21.

He was also charged with failing to provide a sample to ascertain if he had a class A drug in his body when requested by the police in West Yorkshire on December 21.

Wigan justices adjourned the hearing until September 7 so a pre-sentence report could be prepared. Worthington was remanded on conditional bail.

A man has been left with a hefty bill after assaulting an emergency worker.

Nathan Reece, 28, of Fell Street, Leigh, had initially denied assaulting a police officer by beating him on March 17, but has now changed his plea to guilty.

He also admitted failing to attend court while on bail on April 13 and breaching a community order by committing another offence.

Wigan magistrates imposed an 18-month community order, with a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement and 25 days of rehabilitation activity.

Reece must also pay a £200 fine, £200 prosecution costs and £95 victim surcharge.

The original community order - which was imposed in December for assault by beating and damaging a door lock - was revoked.

A Wigan woman who assaulted three people on the same day has been sentenced to a 12-month community order.

Katie Allen, 24, of Hawthorn Rise, Whelley, had initially pleaded not guilty to assaulting Benjamin Allen, Bethany Alder and Karen O'Connor by beating them on November 29. But she changed her pleas to guilty and has now been sentenced by Wigan magistrates.

She had already pleaded guilty to destroying a vase worth £50 belonging to Mr Allen on the same day. A 12-month community order was imposed with 15 rehabilitation activity days.

Allen must pay compensation of £50 to each victim, plus £50 for the damage to the vase, along with a £200 fine and £200 for prosecution costs.

A man accused of assaulting a prison officer by beating him will stand trial later this year.

Nehemiah Clue, 41, of no fixed address, has denied the attack on July 21, 2021. A trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on November 15 and he was remanded on unconditional bail until then.

A Wigan man accused of driving without insurance and the correct licence will appear in court later this month.

Richard Jevsejevs, 30, of Lancaster Road, Marsh Green, is alleged to have driven the Vauxhall Meriva on Warrington Road, Ince, in June.

He was remanded on unconditional bail by Wigan magistrates until a hearing on August 24.

A Wigan man has been charged with attempting to steal teeth whitening kits, salmon fillets and handbags.

Patrick Moran, 30, of Bridgewater Street, Hindley, is alleged to have tried taking items from Boots, M&S and TK Maxx in Leigh on three dates in October and December 2021. He is also charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour towards a man at Parsonage Retail Park on October 20 and threatening to smash up a car on Bradshawgate in Leigh on December 21.

Moran is further accused of stealing laundry products, a razor and earphones from two shops in Leigh on February 18.

He will appear before Wigan justices on August 24.

A man will be sentenced next month after admitting being in possession of class A drug cocaine.

Joshua Bourne, 31, of Ludlow Drive, Leigh, will appear before Wigan magistrates on September 1.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until then.

A motorist has been banned from the roads for a year after driving while over the legal drug limit.

Adrian Whittle, 41, of Bolton Square, Scholes, pleaded guilty to driving the Ford Fiesta on Platt Lane on March 16 after using cannabis.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and must pay a £120 fine, £85 prosecution costs and £34 victim surcharge.

A Wigan man accused of raping a woman nearly three years ago will appear before a crown court judge.

Nathan Owen, 21, of Market Street, Hindley, is charged with the rape of a woman on September 22, 2019.

Due to the seriousness of the offence, Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Owen will appear on September 14.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until then. A man has been fined £300 after being caught with cocaine.

Lewis Boston, 34, of Castle Hill Road, Hindley, admitted having the class A drug in Hindley on June 26.

Wigan magistrates ordered him to pay the fine, as well as £120 to fund victim services and £85 prosecution costs.

They also said the drug should be forfeited and destroyed.

A Wigan man who was behind the wheel while nearly three times over the drink-drive limit will find out his punishment next month.

Cameron Brennan, 31, of Cedar Avenue, Hindley, pleaded guilty to driving on Ashfield Park Drive in Standish on June 19 with 101mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit for driving in 35mcg. Wigan magistrates imposed an interim driving disqualification and asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Brennan was remanded on unconditional bail until he is sentenced on September 1.

A man has admitted assaulting a boy by beating him at a Wigan shopping centre.

Liam Clarkson, 45, of Manor Street, Wigan, pleaded guilty to attacking the youth at Makinson Arcade on June 18.

He will be sentenced by Wigan magistrates on September 1. Clarkson was remanded on unconditional bail until then.

A woman has been banned from the roads for more than two years after being found behind the wheel while more than three times the drink-drive limit.

Katrina Horrocks, 34, of Severn Road, Ashton, had 114mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath when she was driving a Ford Focus on Bolton Road on June 16.

The legal limit for driving is 35mcg in 100ml of breath.

She pleaded guilty and Wigan magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work, plus a 27-month driving ban Horrocks must pay £114 to fund victim services and £85 prosecution costs.

A teenager has admitted assaulting a man by beating him. Keegan Belshaw, 19, of Montrose Avenue, Wigan, pleaded guilty to assaulting Liam Higgins on January 17. A Newton hearing will take place at Bolton Magistrates' Court on October 17 to establish all the facts before sentencing.

He is also accused of possessing class B drug cannabis in Huyton on March 3, 2021, but has not yet entered a plea.