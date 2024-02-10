Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young man who produced and supplied cocaine has been jailed for two years.

Robbie Arnold, 23, of Suffolk Grove, Leigh, had pleaded guilty to the charges and that of possessing cannabis with intent to supply it as long ago as July 2021, but his sentencing had been delayed in anticipation of a trial involving a relative - Neil Arnold - taking place.

Arnold Snr, 51, of the same address, had initially denied permitting production of a banned substance but then changed his plea and was sentenced to 10 days' rehabilitation activities and a seven-day curfew.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

Two men have admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis between November 2020 and 2021.

Ashley Hughes, 31, of Broadway Hindley, and Matthew Smith, 30, of Botany Close, Aspull, also pleaded guilty to possessing the category B drug with intent to supply it when they made their first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge.

They were released on unconditional bail until they are sentenced on March 26.

A Wigan 33-year-old has admitted twice breaching a non-molestation order.

Christopher Boyle, of Hawthorn Avenue, Orrell, appeared before borough justices to the offences by contacting a named woman on both January 11 and 12.

He was released on conditional bail until he is sentenced at the same court on February 29.

A pensioner has appeared before Wigan magistrates accused of historical sex offences, including rape, against a schoolgirl.

Kenneth Wood, 71, of Silverdale Drive, Preston, is charged with raping the under-16 - who cannot be named for legal reasons - on the night of August 15 and 16, 1992 and to indecently assaulting her twice between January 1, 1991 and December 31, 1994.

Wood has yet to enter any pleas and, because of the seriousness of the allegations, the bench immediately sent the case to Bolton Crown Court where he will make his first appearance before a judge on February 21.

A teenager has admitted being armed with an offensive weapon in Wigan's main shopping centre.

Rhys Edwards, 18, of Vulcan Road, Marsh Green, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to possessing a folding knife in the Grand Arcade on July 27.

He will be sentenced at the same court on February 28 and is on unconditional bail until then.

A Wigan 34-year-old has pleaded guilty to an assault on a woman.

Gareth Price, of Thicknesse Avenue, Beech Hill, stood before borough magistrates to admit causing Danika Elson actual bodily harm on September 4.

The case was adjourned until Price, who was released on conditional bail, is sentenced on February 27.

A Wigan man will be sentenced next month after police recovered drugs and a knife from him on Christmas Eve.

Lewis Dunn, 23, of Riverway, Wigan, stood before borough justices to admit having the blade and a quantity of cocaine on December 24.

He was released on unconditional bail prior to sentencing on February 29.

A man has been accused of conducting a four-month stalking campaign against a woman in Wigan.

John Griffiths, 39, of Bombay Road, Marsh Green, stood before borough justices charged with a course of conduct, involving sending numerous messages and making threats to a named woman which amounted to causing her serious alarm or distress and had a substantial adverse effect on her usual day-to-day activities.

This was alleged to have happened between April and August 2023.

He is also accused of smashing windows at the woman's house on August 7.

There are two further charges of breaching bail, one of which he admits and one which he denies.

The case has now been sent to Bolton Magistrates' Court to be further heard on April 19, before which Griffiths is on conditional bail.

A 39-year-old convicted of stalking has been handed a community punishment by Wigan justices.

Mohammad Azez, of Wallgate, was found guilty after a trial last year of continued harassment of a named woman between July 26 and August 4 and to breaching a non-molestation order by doing so.

He was ordered to complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities and observe a night-time curfew that confines him to his home address.

He must also have no further contact with his victim.

A 31-year-old man from Wigan who caused a woman actual bodily harm has been given a suspended prison sentence.

David Peet, of Grange Road, Ashton, appeared before borough magistrates charged with assaulting Jade Cunliffe on December 27.

He was given a 12-week custodial sentence which was suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

A November trial date has been set for a Wigan 23-year-old who denies sexual assault.

Ryan Simpkin, of Chatham Street, Ince, has previously pleaded not guilty to sexually touching a woman over the age of 16 without consent on October 28 or 29, 2022.

He also denies the assault by beating of Paul McGuire on October 29.

Borough justices remanded him on conditional bail until his trial scheduled at the same court for November 5.

A Wigan criminal has been fined by the courts for failing to sign onto the sex offenders' register.

David Scott, 55, of Millgate, Wigan, stood before borough justices for not signing on during the stipulated notification period last month.

As a result he was ordered to pay a penalty, court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £429.

A Wigan borough 36-year-old has been accused of making an indecent picture of a child and twice exposing himself.

Kyle Ratcliffe, from Imperial Drive, Leigh, appeared before Manchester justices charged with taking an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child, and with indecent exposure on both November 22 and 23.

He has yet to enter pleas and the case was adjourned until February 23 when he makes a first appearance before a Manchester Crown Court judge.

Until then Ratcliffe is remanded in custody.

A 20-year-old from Wigan has denied launching two assaults.

Joshua Brookes, of Balmoral Avenue, Lowton, stood before Manchester magistrates to plead not guilty to the assaults by beating of Alicia Smith and Mark Hammond in Stockport on July 29 last year.

However he pleaded guilty to causing £100 damage to a police vehicle on the same day.

A trial date at Tameside Magistrates' Court was fixed for July 12.

A Wigan borough man has appeared in court to deny domestic bullying.

Raymond Tucker, 42, of Belvedere Close, Leigh, is alleged to have repeatedly engaged in behaviour which was controlling or coercive between October 1 and December 17. Allegations include that he refused to leave a woman's property, isolated her from friends and family, monitored use of her mobile phone and threatened to kill her.

Appearing at Manchester Crown Court, he pleaded not guilty to the single charge and a four-day trial was scheduled to begin on June 10.

A Wigan man has admitted trying to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Andrew Hunter, 31, of Park Road, was charged with having tried to contact a boy under 16 between February 23 and March 6 last year.

Making his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge, he entered a guilty plea to the single charge.

He will learn his fate on February 22.

In the meantime he is remanded on unconditional bail while pre-sentence reports are prepared.

A man accused of burglary will have his case heard in the crown court.

Keegan Nolan, 26, of Kenilworth Drive, Leigh, is accused of entering a flat on Bond Street, Leigh, on April 22 with intent to steal.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where he will appear on February 28.

He was remanded on unconditional bail.

A man has been charged with stealing a central heating system from an empty Wigan borough pub.

Christopher Davies, 44, of Peter Street, Leigh, faces two charges of burglary relating to the Waterside Inn in Leigh.

It is alleged he stole electrical items between March 5 and 8 and a central heating system, along with copper and lead piping, between March 6 and 8.

Wigan magistrates sent the case for a trial at Bolton Crown Court. Davies will be remanded on unconditional bail until a hearing on February 28.

The Waterside Inn closed in 2020, but plans to reopen it were shared on social media in November.

A Wigan man has admitted assaulting two emergency workers.

Roy Bannister, 33, of Worsley Street, Pemberton, attacked the police officers on December 19.

He will be sentenced by Wigan justices on March 1.

A woman who admitted being drunk and disorderly at a Wigan pub has been fined.

Sarah Shuker, 40, of Silverdale Road, Orrell, behaved disorderly at the Brocket Arms, in Swinley, on December 30.

Wigan magistrates ordered her to pay a £76 fine, as well as £85 prosecution costs and a £30 surcharge.

A Wigan borough man has been accused of violent disorder in Manchester city centre more than two years ago.

Paul Lingings, 39, of Horrocks Street, Tyldesley, is alleged to have been part of a group of people who used or threatened violence on August 14, 2021.

The case was sent to Manchester Crown Court for a hearing on February 28.

He was remanded on unconditional bail.

A Wigan borough 29-year-old who admitted assaulting a man, causing actual bodily harm, has been jailed.

Lewis Stott, of Car Bank Crescent, Atherton, attacked the man in Wigan on January 28, Bolton Crown Court heard.

The assailant had pleaded guilty at a magistrates' hearing but was sent before a judge because he has greater sentencing powers.

And on appearing in the dock at the crown court, Stott was given an eight-month custodial sentence.

He must also pay a £185 surcharge to victim services.

A Wigan borough 60-year-old who held a woman captive and sexually assaulted her has been caged.

Robert Shepherd was sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on Friday January 26 to three years in custody and three years on licence.

He also signed a life-long Sexual Harm Prevention Order after pleading guilty at his first hearing on Thursday, November 2 2023 to false imprisonment and sexual assault. T

he hearing was told that on Tuesday, September 26 2023, the victim attended Shepherd’s home address in Leigh in order to complete checks for her profession.

The address was described as being dark with no lights on.

The victim was led into the front room where she began to complete their online forms.

Shepherd then started to touch the victim to which the victim had warned him not to and then stated he was “going to rip her trousers and knickers off”.

The victim attempted to flee the address but the front door was locked.

Shepherd pushed his hand against the door to prevent the victim from leaving while he continued to touch the victim.

The victim pleaded for him to stop and let her out, but he did not.

It was only when the victim was screaming hysterically that she managed to push him out of the way and unlock the door to safety where she called police from the safety of her car.

Det Sgt Sean Goddard, of GMP’s Wigan Division, said “The victim has been extremely brave throughout the process and I would like to commend her on her tenacity to support the investigation and provide information when required to do so in order to bring the defendant to justice.

“Shepherd is a dangerous offender who sexually assaulted his victim for his own sexual gratification in what must have been a traumatic experience.

"The victim has experienced a huge trauma due to this incident where she has been unable to return to work, is struggling to leave her property and is in the process of selling her vehicle due to the memories it brings back when going in it.

“She continues to be supported by her employer and the Sexual Assault Referral Centre.

“I hope the sentence sends a strong message to the public that we will pursue all available lines of enquiry to ensure we can bring justice to victims of serious sexual assaults.”

A Wigan borough 23-year-old has been jailed for 24 weeks after sending threatening and distressing social media messages.

Dylan Henderson, of Lever Street, Tyldesley, appeared before local justices to plead guilty to three offences against three named females under the Malicious Communications Act on January 2.

He was told that a custodial sentence was justified because of the totality of the offences, nature of the threats, high risk factors, a previous breach of post-sentence supervision, and a lack of compliance and engagement with probation.

A Wigan 21-year-old has denied assaulting two people and criminal damage.

Chloe Smith, from Hindley, made a fresh appearance before borough justices to plead not guilty to the common assault of Mia Heyes and Joshua Marsh and also causing £700 damage to Ms Heyes's front door on March 13 last year.

A July 30 date at the same court was set for the trial, before which Smith is on unconditional bail.

A witness intimidation charge has been brought against a Wigan man.

David Meehan, 41, of Springfield Road, Springfield, stood before borough magistrates facing the single charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice by threatening a named woman between January 1 and June 30, believing her to be a court case witness.

He has yet to enter a plea and the bench sent the case to Bolton Crown Court where Meehan will first appear before a judge on February 28.