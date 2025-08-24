Police are appealing for witnesses and information about the burglary of a home in Leigh earlier this month.

The break-in took place at an address on Platt Street in Leigh on Thursday August 7 during which a number of items were taken.

A social media post from a PC Jones on Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP does not state what time of day or night the crime was committed but asks for information or witnesses to this incident who may be able to help with the investigation.

He added that since the burglary, patrols have been stepped up in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101 and quote 1675-07082025. Alternatively phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.