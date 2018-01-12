Witness made citizen’s arrest after car crash in Wigan

Members of the public helped detain a drink-driver who tried to run away after causing hundreds of pounds in damage to another vehicle in a smash.

Philip Parkinson was more than twice the drink-drive limit when he reversed into a stationary car in Wigan town centre, following a pre-Christmas drinking session with work colleagues.

After seeing the damage, Parkinson tried to escape on foot, but was stopped by passers-by who kept him at the scene until police arrived.

The damage was later estimated to cost £800 to repair.

The 59-year-old of Edinburgh Close, Ince, was subsequently charged with drink-driving, driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop after an accident.

He pleaded guilty to all three counts when he appeared in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

The hearing was told that Parkinson had been out drinking with workmates on the night of December 22.

At around 9.40pm, Parkinson’s Vauxhall Astra was seen “shooting” into the road in Spring Street, before stopping suddenly and reversing into a parked Volkswagen Golf, which had no occupants inside it at the time.

Rather than remaining at the scene, Parkinson panicked and tried to flee, but was stopped by a member of the public who had witnessed the collision.

He later fully admitted responsibility for his actions under police interview.

Defending, Bill Pearson said that Parkinson, who lives a short distance from the accident scene, had driven several of his colleagues into Wigan from Chorley for post-work drinks.

He had planned to leave his car in the town centre and collect it the next day once he was sober.

But Mr Pearson said: “Alcohol impaired his judgement and he made a decision he should not have made. He accepts what he did entirely.”

Explaining why his client had tried to run away, Mr Pearson added: “He was dazed (by the crash) and did not fully appreciate what was going on.”

Standing in the dock wearing a black suit, Parkinson was disqualified from driving for 20 months, and was fined £438.