Woman, 28, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing in Wigan

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing this morning (Saturday).



Police were called to Atherton Road in Hindley at around 10.30am and shut the street in both directions, between the junctions of Leigh Road and Westleigh Lane.

Police at the scene of a double stabbing in Atherton Road, Hindley, on Saturday, December 14, 2019 (Picture: Ben Butler for JPIMedia)

Two medical helicopters, two ambulances, two rapid response cars, and two advanced paramedics were also called out.

Two women, aged 39 and 28, were taken to hospital for treatment. The 39-year-old remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Greater Manchester Police have now confirmed that the 28-year-old, who was discharged a short time later after treatment for minor injuries, has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A large section of Atherton Road, Hindley, was closed after two women suffered horrific injuries during a double stabbing at around 10.30am on Saturday, December 14, 2019 (Picture: Ben Butler for JPIMedia)

She remains in custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector, Nathan Percival from Wigan CID said: “This was a violent incident which has left a woman in hospital with serious injuries.

“Investigative and forensic work is still being conducted at an address on Atherton Road. There were a number of road closures in place, but they have since been lifted.

“Our enquiries are still ongoing and I would encourage anyone who has any information that may assist with our enquiries to get in touch with us.

A statement said the stabbing was not an act of terrorism, and that officers were not "looking for anyone else in connection with this incident".

A crime scene investigation van was parked just outside the cordoned off area, while forensics experts dressed in white overalls were seen walking towards where the stabbing happened.

One Atherton Road resident said: "My daughter saw some of what happened when she was driving in her car.

"She said a young woman ran from behind the community centre. She was bare-footed and covered in blood.

"She had a knife stuck in her neck and then collapsed. Lots of people were stopping to help her."

James Palmer, 32, also of Atherton Road, added: "It's a sleepy village and a massive shock what has happened."