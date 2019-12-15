Woman, 28, charged with attempted murder after Wigan stabbing

A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Wigan.



Police were called to reports of a stabbing on Atherton Road, Hindley Green, at around 10.35am on Saturday.

Greater Manchester Police has now confirmed that Awa Zongo Bn, 28, of Atherton Road, Wigan has been charged with attempted murder.

She has been remanded to appear before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday).

A 39-year-old woman who was injured during the incident remains in hospital.

Following the incident, Atherton Road was shut in both directions, between the junctions of Leigh Road and Westleigh Lane.

Two medical helicopters, two ambulances, two rapid response cars, and two advanced paramedics were also called out.