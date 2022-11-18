Woman accused of racial abuse walks free from court after case collapses
A woman accused of racial abuse has walked free after the case against her collapsed.
By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago
Kerry Monks, 34, of Redesmere Close, Newtown, had denied hurling threats and abuse at Alam Intikhab on November 15 last year and when the matter was due to come to trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court, the case was thrown out when the prosecution didn't offer any evidence.
Monks was told she was free to go.