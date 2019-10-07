Woman admits smoking a joint before getting behind the wheel

A young woman has been banned from the road after being caught at the wheel while on cannabis.

Leanne Beckett, pleaded guilty to two charges of having a controlled drug above the allowed level at Wigan Magistrates’ Court.

The bench heard the 22-year-old, of Rugby Road, Leigh, admitted to police that she had smoked a joint some time before getting into a Mini.

Officers had spotted it on Warrington Road and followed it until it stopped.

Beckett passed a breathalyser test but officers were then informed about the illegal drug use. She co-operated with the roadside drug test and when it came back positive she was arrested and taken to the police station where it was found she had 5.3 microgrammes of a cannabis substance and 335 ug/L of benzoylecgonine.

Nick Woosey, defending, said his client had lost her job and had also been dealing with family issues allied to ongoing mental health problems.

He added: “She was, by her own admission, self-medicating somewhat. She hit rock bottom following this matter. She is deeply remorseful to be appearing before the court. She was very anxious regarding this matter.

“There was no evidence of poor driving and even though there are two metabolisers cocaine is not involved.”

Beckett was fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim’s surcharge of £20. She was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.