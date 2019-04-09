Woman and child taken to hospital after car crashes into shop: Two men arrested following police chase

Two men have been arrested after a police chase through the streets of Wigan in broad daylight.

Shortly before 1.45pm on Monday, officers pursued a blue Ford Fiesta after it failed to stop for officers on Gidlow Lane.

During the chase the Ford Fiesta collided with two vehicles, one of which was propelled into a shop front.

Two people – a 51-year-old woman and a nine-year-old boy – were both treated by paramedics for minor injuries.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, drug driving and money laundering.

A 23- year-old man was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of money laundering.

Enquiries are ongoing.

The shop, 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan, will remain closed for the next few days, with clients being directed to alternative venues.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1088 of 08/04/19.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.