Woman arrested after three pupils seriously hurt in collision outside Wigan school

Three children were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a car outside a school.

Police have launched an investigation after the incident outside Up Holland High School, on Sandbrook Road, Up Holland, on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman said: "We were called at 3.34pm on Wednesday to reports a car had mounted the pavement outside Up Holland High, injuring three school pupils.

"The 13 and 14 year olds suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

"A 40-year-old woman has this afternoon (Thursday) been arrested on suspicion of wounding and dangerous driving and is currently in police custody.

"We are working closely with the school and patrols will be increased in the area around school opening and closing times."

Anyone who saw the incident or has any information about what happened is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 887 of January 8.