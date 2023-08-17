News you can trust since 1853
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in a quiet Wigan cul-de-sac last week.
By Alan Weston
Published 17th Aug 2023, 13:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 13:13 BST

Emergency services were initially called to a concern for welfare of a man at a property on Fern Close in Shevington, at around 9am on Wednesday, August 9.

A 45-year-old man was sadly found deceased at the scene.

The man who was found dead is believed to be dad-of-two Andrew Brown, 45
A GMP spokesperson said: “On Monday 14 August 2023, a 47-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder. She has since been released on police bail pending further investigation.

“A scene remains in place while officers continue to make further enquiries.”

The victim is believed to be Andrew Brown, although his identity has not been formally confirmed by police.

Tributes were paid to the Scottish-born ex-IT worker at the time, with one friend describing the 6ft dad-of-two as a “gentle giant.”

The police scene in Fern Close, Shevington

He had given up his job in IT to care for his Malaysian-born wife Robin after she developed the debilitating chronic fatigue syndrome ME. Before becoming ill, Mrs Brown had been a doctor.

It is believed Mr Brown had put his IT skills to use one day a week for the Wigan-based homelessness charity, The Brick.

Sharon McMahon, who knew Mr Brown, said: “Andrew was born in Dundee and he met his wife when they were at university together. He’d given up his career when his wife got ME.

"He was very caring, quirky, and with a very dry sense of humour. His children (aged 12 and 10) were his absolute world and he was so proud of them.”