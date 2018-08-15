Woman assaulted in Wigan still in critical condition

A woman subjected to a vicious assault in Wigan remains in a critical condition in hospital.



Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed the victim of the attack still has serious injuries requiring expert medical treatment.

She was discovered unconscious with a major head injury in an alleyway behind houses on Bryham Street in Scholes by officers who had been told of a disturbance at around 2.10am on Thursday August 9.

Anthony Sherburn, of Darlington Street East, appeared in court at the weekend after being charged with attempted murder.

The 36-year-old will now appear at Manchester Crown Court (Crown Square) on September 7 and has been remanded in custody.