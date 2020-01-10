Woman bailed after dangerous driving arrest following Up Holland High School incident

Police have bailed a woman who was arrested on suspicion of assault and dangerous driving, following an incident outside a school in Up Holland where a number of children were injured.



Officers from Skelmersdale Police were called at 3.34pm on Wednesday, January 8, to reports that a car had mounted the pavement outside Up Holland High, injuring four school pupils.

Up Holland High School. Image: Google

Initial reports were that some of the children had been seriously injured, but officers now say they suffered only minor injuries, including bruising and whiplash.

A 40-year-old woman from Skelmersdale arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and assault has been bailed pending further enquiries.

The force said it was continuing to work closely with the school, and patrols have been increased in the area around school opening and closing times.



West Lancs Inspector Ellie Kanoun said: “We are continuing to investigate the full circumstances of this incident and we have arrested and bailed a woman in connection with our enquiries.

“I appreciate that this incident has caused a great deal of upset and commentary in the local community and on social media and I would like to reassure people that while we are treating it extremely seriously the injuries caused to the small number of children are thankfully relatively minor.

“I would continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to come forward and contact us.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should call 101 quoting log number 887 of January 8.