Woman banned from driving took car and was involved in hit-and-run

Kerry Taylor, 44, of Leader Street, Scholes, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to taking taking a black Renault car without the owner’s consent on August 9, then driving it dangerously in Whelley during which time it was involved in a hit-and-run crash with a Toyota Aygo. And this happened while Taylor was banned from the road and had neither a valid licence nor insurance to be legitimately behind the wheel. She was sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing and will appear there on September 8.