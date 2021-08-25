Woman banned from driving took car and was involved in hit-and-run
A Wigan woman has admitted to a series of motoring offences including dangerous driving and fleeing the scene of an accident.
Kerry Taylor, 44, of Leader Street, Scholes, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to taking taking a black Renault car without the owner’s consent on August 9, then driving it dangerously in Whelley during which time it was involved in a hit-and-run crash with a Toyota Aygo. And this happened while Taylor was banned from the road and had neither a valid licence nor insurance to be legitimately behind the wheel. She was sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing and will appear there on September 8.
