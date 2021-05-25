Woman before Wigan magistrates accused of careless driving
A woman has been accused of careless driving.
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 3:29 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 3:30 pm
Dawn Worsford, 38, of Hurst Drive, Leigh, appeared before Wigan justices charged with driving a Volkswagen Golf without due care and attention on Twist Lane and going through traffic lights on red.
The case was adjourned until June 17.
Worsford has yet to enter a plea.
