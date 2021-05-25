Woman before Wigan magistrates accused of careless driving

Dawn Worsford, 38, of Hurst Drive, Leigh, appeared before Wigan justices charged with driving a Volkswagen Golf without due care and attention on Twist Lane and going through traffic lights on red.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here