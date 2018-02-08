Woman cautioned after incident at Wigan social club

A woman has been cautioned for common assault following an incident at a Wigan drinking venue.



Emergency services were called to the Standish Lower Ground Village Club at around 11pm on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old was detained by police at the scene and questioned on Thursday before being released.

Officers who attended found a man in his 30s had been attacked and it is suspected glass was used..

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) took the victim to Wigan Infirmary. The extent of his injuries was unclear.