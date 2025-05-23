A woman from a village near Wigan was to appear in court for various offences including assaulting an emergency worker.

Officers responded to a report of a woman causing damage to Lagrange Arcade in St Helens town centre at around 6.35pm on Wednesday May 21.

The woman was detained and reportedly assaulted two officers, resulting in bruises to one and a cut to the second.

Both officers are being supported.

Caitlyn Shepherd, 21, of Millgreen Close, Up Holland, has been charged with four counts of criminal damage, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and being found in or upon enclosed premises.

Shepherd was due to appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court today (Friday May 23).

St Helens Local Policing Chief Inspector Jon Smith said: "This is an ongoing investigation and inquiries will continue to establish the circumstances.

"More generally, I want to take this opportunity to reassure people that we always respond to incidents at local businesses and residences.

"Officers and staff put themselves at risk on a daily basis across St Helens and Merseyside, while serving and protecting our communities.

"It is vital that we not only recognise their bravery, but also thoroughly investigate when violence is reported, and ensure that a strong message is sent that it will never be tolerated."

Anyone with information on suspected crime against businesses should contact us via Merseyside Police social media desk, online or via 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11