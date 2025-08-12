Woman deliberately scraped bodywork of man's car

By Charles Graham
Published 12th Aug 2025, 04:55 BST
A woman who deliberately gouged the paintwork of a car has been given a community punishment.

Kayleigh Martin, 22, of Viscount Road in Marsh Green, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to the criminal damage of a man's Ford Fiesta on April 3 and to possessing an offensive weapon, namely sharp plastic, which she used to vandalise the vehicle.

She was ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work along with 20 days of rehabilitation activities, while paying £199 in court costs and a victim services surcharge.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice