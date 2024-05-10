Woman faces fraud charge after receiving more than £24k from Wigan Bargain Booze store
A woman is charged with fraudulently receiving more than £24,000 from a Wigan off-licence.
Inga Peleniuviene, 41, of Bulteel Street, Pemberton, is accused of fraud by false representation.
The charge states she is alleged to have dishonestly made a false representation to Bargain Booze, on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, intending to gain £24,102.23 between April 2, 2022 and April 14, 2023.
She is also charged with possessing a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a noxious liquid at her home on June 8, 2023.
Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on May 29. She was remanded on unconditional bail.