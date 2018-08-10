Woman fights for life after assault in Wigan

A woman is in a life-threatening condition in hospital after being found unconscious following an assault in Wigan.



Police were called to a disturbance on Bryham Street shortly after 2.10am on Thursday and found the woman unresponsive in an alleyway behind the houses.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The woman is being treated in hospital for a major head injury.

Detective Inspector Phil Housley from GMP’s Wigan borough, said: “We are still working to establish what happened to the victim, this was a brutal attack and my thoughts are with her and her loved ones as she fights for her life in hospital.

“We are appealing for anyone who heard anything or who may have seen the attack or something unusual to get in touch as soon as possible.

“Any small piece of information is important as we piece together the moments leading up to, and around the attack.”

As part of the ongoing enquiries police are also searching a property on Darlington Street East.

Investigators in forensic suits could be seen inside the house on Friday morning and the alleyway at the back accessed from Gordon Street was taped off.

Residents said GMP had been there since late afternoon on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0161 856 2230 or 101 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.