Woman hands herself in to police after reports of Wigan taxi driver being racially abused

British Transport Police say they are no longer appealing for information following a report of racially aggravated behaviour in Wigan.

A woman is reported to have kicked and banged the front of a taxi outside Wigan Wallgate station. She is then reported to have racially abused the driver.

The incident happened at 4.22pm on Wednesday 23 January.

A woman has since made herself known to officers and has attended a police station for a voluntary interview.

Currently, no arrests have been made and enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.