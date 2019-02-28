Woman hands herself in to police after reports of Wigan taxi driver being racially abused

Woman attends police station
British Transport Police say they are no longer appealing for information following a report of racially aggravated behaviour in Wigan.

A woman is reported to have kicked and banged the front of a taxi outside Wigan Wallgate station. She is then reported to have racially abused the driver.

The incident happened at 4.22pm on Wednesday 23 January.

A woman has since made herself known to officers and has attended a police station for a voluntary interview.

Currently, no arrests have been made and enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.