Woman hospitalised after glass smashed on her head during festive Wigan night out

A woman received hospital treatment after a glass smashed on her head during a night out in Wigan.

By Sian Jones
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 3:26pm

The 26-year-oldwas in Revolution on King Street at 1.25am on December 27 (Boxing Night) when a glass was thrown.

The glass smashed on impact causing a laceration to her head.

Police have released CCTV footage of a woman they'd like to speak to in connection with the incident
Police have released CCTV footage of a woman they’d like to speak in relation to the incident.

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said: “We would like to speak to the young lady in the attached images as it’s believed that she holds important information.”

If you recognise this woman then contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 quoting crime number: CRI/06FF/0038638/22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.