Woman in court accused of assault and stealing biscuits from Wigan bakery
A woman has pleaded not guilty to stealing from a Wigan bakery and assault.
Karen O'Malley, 55, of no fixed address, is alleged to have taken biscuits from Galloways on July 13 and assaulted a woman by beating her on the same day.
She will next appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on August 20 and was remanded on conditional bail.