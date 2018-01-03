Woman is cautioned over wandering child

A woman has been cautioned by police after a toddler was found wandering the streets alone in Wigan



Police issued an alert after the boy, believed to be aged two or three, wandered into a corner shop in Belle Green Lane, Ince, on December 1.

While officers confirmed that the youngster was appropriately dressed for the cold weather, there were concerns that he was out on his own.

He was taken to Wigan Police Station where he was cared for by police, while enquiries into the whereabouts of his parents or guardians were ongoing.

Investigators later confirmed that a woman had been detained on suspicion of child neglect.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman has now confirmed that the woman, who has not been named, has received a police caution.