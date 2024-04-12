Woman must do unpaid work after assaulting man at Wigan Wallgate station

A woman has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after attacking a man at Wigan Wallgate railway station.
Jessica Connor, 23, of Wardley Square, Tyldesley, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man by beating him on January 16.

Wigan magistrates imposed a 12-month community order, with 30 days of rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work.

She must pay £85 prosecution costs.