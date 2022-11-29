The elderly victim was attacked by a thief on a pedal bike as she walked along Bullough Street in Atherton at about 9.30am on Thursday September 1.

Police have now issued a belated appeal for witnesses and also want to hear from anyone else who has suffered or seen similar crimes in the area since the summer.

Bullough Street in Atherton

The scene of the crime is just off Market Street in Atherton town centre but there was no-one around or anyone willing to come to the distressed pensioner’s aid as she tried to get up off the pavement.

There is no mention in the police report of her suffering physical injuries.

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “The victim was making their way through Atherton Town centre near the junction with Bullough Street on Thursday September 1 2022 at approximately 9.30am when the suspect, who was on a pedal bike, pushed the victim to the floor and stolen the victim’s purse.

“The victim then spent the next half an hour struggling to get back to their feet after the suspect has fled the area on a pedal bike.

“Police are appealing for any information relating to the above incident or similar incidents in the area in the last four months.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, use GMP online reporting or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 55511. Please quote crime reference number CRI/06LL/0032470/22.

