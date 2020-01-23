Woman still awaiting punishment for 2017 pony cruelty conviction

A borough woman found guilty of animal cruelty against her ponies at a Wigan farm has still not received her court punishment - more than two years after she was convicted.

Lorraine Ashurst was this week again due to be sentenced for three counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, and two counts of failing to surrender to police bail.

Wigan and Leigh Courthouse

But the 55-year-old, of Cameron Street, Leigh, for the third time failed to show up at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court for her sentencing, despite attempts by her solicitor Clive Rees to contact her.

His attempts were unsuccessful, and a frustrated bench issued a warrant for her arrest.

Ashurst had pleaded not guilty to the four animal cruelty charges - all of which occurred in a period between January and March 2017 - but she was convicted in November of that year.

In previous court hearings over the past two years, justices had heard that three ponies, based at Barlows Farm in Close Lane, Hindley, were brought to the RSPCA’s attention in February 2017.

An inspector from the charity visited and a note was left for the owners, with a follow-up arranged for March 1.

On the second occasion one Palomino mare was found to be suffering from a foot abscess and laminitis, an inflammatory condition affecting the lining of hooves.

A chestnut gelding also had an abscess to its left foreleg and a grey mare, after examination by a vet, was found to be suffering from osteoarthritis in its right foreleg, the court heard.

The court was told that their health had also suffered because they had not been placed on a proper worming regime.

Justices had tried to sentence Ashurst on two occasions following her conviction, in August and September 2018, only for her not to attend court on both dates.

The hearing was told that she had attended court on January 16 this year, only for the case to be adjourned once again until this week when once again, she was a no-show without notifying the court or her solicitor.