Woman who denied peddling drugs in Wigan walks free from court
A woman who denied peddling hard drugs in Wigan has walked free.
Monday, 13th September 2021, 3:15 pm
Updated
Monday, 13th September 2021, 3:19 pm
Leanne Jauncey, 36, of Oakleigh Park North, in the London borough of Barnet, had pleaded not guilty to possessing crack cocaine and medical heroin and a trial was to have taken place. But after no evidence was offered by the prosecution, the case was discontinued. Meanwhile co-accused Paul Green, 37, of Albert Mews, Liverpool had already been jailed for three years and four months by a Bolton judge having admitted to the same charges that Ms Jauncey had denied.
