Woman who denied peddling drugs in Wigan walks free from court

Leanne Jauncey, 36, of Oakleigh Park North, in the London borough of Barnet, had pleaded not guilty to possessing crack cocaine and medical heroin and a trial was to have taken place. But after no evidence was offered by the prosecution, the case was discontinued. Meanwhile co-accused Paul Green, 37, of Albert Mews, Liverpool had already been jailed for three years and four months by a Bolton judge having admitted to the same charges that Ms Jauncey had denied.