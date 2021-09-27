Woman who denies benefit fiddling to stand trial next year

Angelique Rama, 49, of Willow Crescent in Leigh, faces two charges of failing to disclose that she had more than £16,000 in capital between March 21 and November 21 2016 and between July 21 2018 and September 14 the same year, while claiming the benefit from the Department for Work and Pensions. Appearing before a Bolton Crown Court judge, she was told a trial will be held on May 25 next year.